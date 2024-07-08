© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Biden proposes new rules to protect workers from extreme heat

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published July 8, 2024 at 9:58 AM PDT
Mike Major/Crop Trust

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing a new proposal by the Biden administration to protect 36 million workers from injuries related to heat exposure on the job.

Those affected by excessive heat in the workplace include farmworkers, delivery and construction workers, landscapers and indoor workers in warehouses, factories and kitchens.

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States, killing more than 200 people last year. How will these rules work and how will they be enforced?

Guest:

Rachel Licker, senior climate scientist with the Climate & Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists

Resources:

Union of Concerned Scientists: DANGER SEASON 2024

Grist: Biden admin unveils first-ever heat protections for workers. Here’s what to know.

Los Angeles Times: The toll of extreme heat rises in California as OSHA advances worker protections

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar