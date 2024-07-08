Biden proposes new rules to protect workers from extreme heat

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing a new proposal by the Biden administration to protect 36 million workers from injuries related to heat exposure on the job.

Those affected by excessive heat in the workplace include farmworkers, delivery and construction workers, landscapers and indoor workers in warehouses, factories and kitchens.

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States, killing more than 200 people last year. How will these rules work and how will they be enforced?

Guest:

Rachel Licker, senior climate scientist with the Climate & Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists

Resources:

Union of Concerned Scientists: DANGER SEASON 2024

Grist: Biden admin unveils first-ever heat protections for workers. Here’s what to know.

Los Angeles Times: The toll of extreme heat rises in California as OSHA advances worker protections