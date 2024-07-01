How 3M covered up the dangers of 'forever chemicals' for decades

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, ProPublica investigative journalist Sharon Lerner discusses her latest investigation about how 3M kept the dangers of PFAS from the public and allowed forever chemicals to seep into our bodies and our environment.

Recent studies have linked PFAS to an increased risk of some cancers, developmental effects in children, reduced immune function, interference with hormones and other health harms.

Guest:

Sharon Lerner, investigative journalist who covers health and the environment for ProPublica

Resources:

ProPublica: How 3M Executives Convinced a Scientist the Forever Chemicals She Found in Human Blood Were Safe

The Guardian: Toxic PFAS absorbed through skin at levels higher than previously thought

Time: Now We Need to Worry About Harmful ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Our Toilet Paper Too

