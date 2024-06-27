Will the climate crisis get enough attention in tonight's debate?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the climate implications of the first presidential debate.

Heatwaves are killing Muslim pilgrims during Hajj, threatening food security in parts of Asia, and cooking the central and southern US. The Midwest is facing historic rains and floods while Oregon, New Mexico, and California contend with wildfires.

Will the climate crisis get the attention it deserves in tonight's debate? What questions should be asked?

KALW will air the presidential debate live from 6pm-7:30 pm, followed by a special hour of Your Call with analysis and listener reaction.

Guest:

Evlondo Cooper, senior writer with the climate and energy program at Media Matters for America

Resources:

Media Matters: 2024 debate moderators must lead candidates in meaningful discussions about climate change, emphasizing the urgency of the crisis

The Hill: Trump and Biden can’t ignore costly climate impacts in tomorrow’s debate

The Washington Post: What Trump promised oil CEOs as he asked them to steer $1 billion to his campaign

Politico: Trump’s war on the Pentagon’s climate programs

NPR: A second Trump term could slow the shift from fossil fuels as climate threats grow

OPB: Biden has taken more action on climate than any president. His pitch? It creates jobs

