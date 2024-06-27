© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

LGBTQ+ activists celebrate Pride amid ongoing GOP attacks

By Rose Aguilar
Published June 27, 2024 at 9:46 AM PDT
Fabiana Ungaro
/
PRISM

On this edition of Your Call, we're having an intergenerational conversation with LGBTQ+ activists about what they're celebrating during Pride Month and how they're fighting back against conservative-led attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

On Monday, the US Supreme Court announced it would hear a case on the constitutionality of a Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for minors. How are young and elder activists organizing around this and other issues?

Guests:

Fred Hertz, longtime LGBTQ+ activist, attorney, mediator, and author of several books, including "Legal Affairs: Essential Advice for Same-Sex Couples," and "Making it Legal: A Guide to Same-Sex Marriage, Domestic Partnerships & Civil Unions"

Fabiana Ungaro, 21-year-old LGBTQ+ activist and Student Ambassador Program Manager for PRISM FL

Resources:

PRISM: Federal judge blocks Florida bill that severely restricted access to gender-affirming care

Vox: The Supreme Court will decide if the government can ban transgender health care

BBC: Florida settles lawsuit over LGBT education bill

AP: Parts of Washington state parental rights law criticized as a ‘forced outing’ placed on hold

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar