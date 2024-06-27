LGBTQ+ activists celebrate Pride amid ongoing GOP attacks
On this edition of Your Call, we're having an intergenerational conversation with LGBTQ+ activists about what they're celebrating during Pride Month and how they're fighting back against conservative-led attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.
On Monday, the US Supreme Court announced it would hear a case on the constitutionality of a Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for minors. How are young and elder activists organizing around this and other issues?
Guests:
Fred Hertz, longtime LGBTQ+ activist, attorney, mediator, and author of several books, including "Legal Affairs: Essential Advice for Same-Sex Couples," and "Making it Legal: A Guide to Same-Sex Marriage, Domestic Partnerships & Civil Unions"
Fabiana Ungaro, 21-year-old LGBTQ+ activist and Student Ambassador Program Manager for PRISM FL
Resources:
PRISM: Federal judge blocks Florida bill that severely restricted access to gender-affirming care
Vox: The Supreme Court will decide if the government can ban transgender health care
BBC: Florida settles lawsuit over LGBT education bill
AP: Parts of Washington state parental rights law criticized as a ‘forced outing’ placed on hold