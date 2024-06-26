Celebrating Pride Month with banned LGBTQ+ authors

On this edition of Your Call, we're marking Pride Month by celebrating LGBTQ+ authors whose books have been banned.

In the first half of the 2023 school year, 4,349 books were banned across 23 states and 52 public school districts, according to PEN America. Collectively, the fall’s bans impact millions of students. Also, several Republican-controlled states have passed laws that threaten librarians with massive fines or even jail time for providing "obscene" or "harmful" titles.

Works depicting LGBTQ+ characters and stories are the most likely to face censorship.

Voters overwhelmingly oppose book bans, according to the American Library Association. How are parents and students fighting back?

Guests:

Malinda Lo, author of several young adult novels, including "Last Night at the Telegraph Club," "A Scatter of Light," and "Ash"

George M. Johnson, activist and author of the memoirs, "All Boys Aren't Blue" and "We Are Not Broken"

Resources:

AP: LGBTQ+ librarians grapple with attacks on books - and on themselves

Washington Post: Half of challenged books return to schools. LGBTQ books are banned most.

Washington Post: Red states threaten librarians with prison — as blue states work to protect them

Malinda Lo: My Books Have Been Banned or Challenged in 16 States

TIME: One of America’s Most Banned Authors Is Appalled by Conservative Censorship — and Liberal Silence

