Your Call

How the World Ran Out of Everything: Inside the Global Supply Chain

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published June 24, 2024 at 8:40 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, New York Times global economic correspondent Peter Goodman discusses his new book, "How the World Ran Out of Everything: Inside the Global Supply Chain."

He writes that the executives of publicly traded corporations and their hired enablers in the political sphere have played make-believe with the world economy. They have disregarded the enormity of the globe while willfully ignoring the dangers of a supply chain dependent on desperate workers and greedy monopolists. They have done so repeatedly, forsaking the lessons of previous disasters, because this has enriched investors while undermining the interests of everyone else—from workers to consumers to medical patients.

What will it take to change this system?

Guest:

Peter Goodman, global economics correspondent for The New York Times, and author of "How the World Ran Out of Everything: Inside the Global Supply Chain," and "Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World"

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘We’re asking a lot of these people’: how fragile is the global supply chain?

Vanity Fair: How the Trump Administration Sacrificed Slaughterhouse Workers for Meat Monopolies

The Nation: Who Really Suffers When the Supply Chain Is in Crisis?

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
