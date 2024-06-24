On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, New York Times global economic correspondent Peter Goodman discusses his new book, "How the World Ran Out of Everything: Inside the Global Supply Chain."

He writes that the executives of publicly traded corporations and their hired enablers in the political sphere have played make-believe with the world economy. They have disregarded the enormity of the globe while willfully ignoring the dangers of a supply chain dependent on desperate workers and greedy monopolists. They have done so repeatedly, forsaking the lessons of previous disasters, because this has enriched investors while undermining the interests of everyone else—from workers to consumers to medical patients.

What will it take to change this system?

Guest:

Peter Goodman, global economics correspondent for The New York Times, and author of "How the World Ran Out of Everything: Inside the Global Supply Chain," and "Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World"

