Your Call

The Guarantee: Inside the Fight for America's Next Economy

By Rose Aguilar
Published June 18, 2024 at 9:55 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, Natalie Foster discusses her new book, "The Guarantee: Inside the Fight for America's Next Economy."

Foster asks readers to imagine a country where housing, health care, a college education, dignified work, family care, an inheritance, and an income floor "are not only attainable by all but guaranteed, by our government, for everyone."

She writes, "Under the Guarantee Framework, our government, the government of the wealthiest country on earth, takes responsibility for ensuring that every American’s basic needs are met."

Guest:

Natalie Foster, president and co-founder of the Economic Security Project, Aspen Institute Fellow, and author of "The Guarantee: Inside the Fight for America's Next Economy"

Resources:

Economic Security Project: Guaranteed Income Now

Literary Hub: We Made This Economy, and We Can Remake It: Natalie Foster on Building a Better America

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
