The Grab exposes the global race to control food and water resources

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, award-winning investigative journalist Nate Halverson discusses The Grab, a new documentary that exposes how governments, private investors, and mercenaries are working to seize food and water resources at the expense of entire populations. These groups are establishing themselves as the new OPEC, where future world powers will be those who control not oil, but food.

Guest:

Nate Halverson, Emmy Award-winning senior reporter and producer at The Center for Investigative Reporting, and producer and lead reporter for The Grab

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘The big story of the 21st century’: is this the most shocking documentary of the year?

Reveal: The Great Arizona Water Grab