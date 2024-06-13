© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Climate change is increasing the risk of deadly landslides

By Ethan Elkind
Published June 13, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss how climate change is driving a dangerous increase in landslides.

Up to half of downtown Juneau is at moderate to severe risk of landslides, but residents have few options in the small Alaskan town with soaring housing prices and few safe places for new development. Lois Parshley reports that without adequate resources to address the problem, some residents want to ignore it altogether.

Guest:

Lois Parshley, journalist and photographer

Resources:

The Lever: Cloudy With A Chance Of Disaster

AP: 10 years after the deadliest US landslide, climate change is increasing the danger

Alabama Reflector: As climate change increases landslide risk, Birmingham residents seek protection

Inside Climate News: Another Climate Impact Hits the Public’s Radar: A Wetter World Is Mudslide City

Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
