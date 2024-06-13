Climate change is increasing the risk of deadly landslides

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss how climate change is driving a dangerous increase in landslides.

Up to half of downtown Juneau is at moderate to severe risk of landslides, but residents have few options in the small Alaskan town with soaring housing prices and few safe places for new development. Lois Parshley reports that without adequate resources to address the problem, some residents want to ignore it altogether.

Guest:

Lois Parshley, journalist and photographer

