The conservative Christian coalition that took down Roe v. Wade

On this edition of Your Call, New York Times reporters Elizabeth Dias and Lisa Lerer discuss their new book, "The Fall of Roe: The Rise of a New America."

The book lays out how just days after Donald Trump's 2016 victory, a conservative Christian coalition set a plan in motion to end the federal right to abortion. Abortion is now banned in almost all circumstances in 14 Republican-controlled states and severely restricted in another seven. As Dias and Lerer write, this coalition's endgame is to create a "modern Christian Empire" in the US.

How did abortion rights supporters fail to see this coming and how are they responding?

Guests:

Elizabeth Dias, New York Times national religion correspondent

Lisa Lerer, New York Times national political correspondent

Resources:

The New York Times Magazine: The Untold Story of the Network That Took Down Roe v. Wade

Slate: Leonard Leo Thinks He’s Above the Law, Too

The Intercept: Leonard Leo Built the Conservative Court. Now He’s Funneling Dark Money Into Law Schools.

Rolling Stone: Supreme Court Architect Demands Justices Shield Big Oil From Historic Climate Trial