Your Call

The High Seas: Greed, Power and the Battle for the Unclaimed Ocean

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published June 3, 2024 at 9:33 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, science journalist Dr. Olive Heffernan discusses her new book, "The High Seas: Greed, Power and The Battle for the Unclaimed Ocean."

Heffernan uncovers the truth behind deeply exploitative fishing practices, investigates the potentially devastating impact of deep-sea mining, and calls for the protection and preservation of the ocean.

Guest:

Dr. Olive Heffernan, science journalist, former marine biologist, and author of "The High Seas: Greed, Power and The Battle for the Unclaimed Ocean"

Resources:

Irish Independent: Olive Heffernan: Ocean conservation figures suggest a big success story, but the truth tells a sorry tale

The Wall Street Journal: Congress to Fund U.S. Deep-Sea Mining Project

Mongabay: Critics push for more transparency at RFMOs that govern high seas fishing

Physics.org: Measuring temperature of seafloor millions of years ago may show if ocean warming increases methane release

Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
