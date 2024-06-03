On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, science journalist Dr. Olive Heffernan discusses her new book, "The High Seas: Greed, Power and The Battle for the Unclaimed Ocean."

Heffernan uncovers the truth behind deeply exploitative fishing practices, investigates the potentially devastating impact of deep-sea mining, and calls for the protection and preservation of the ocean.

Guest:

Dr. Olive Heffernan, science journalist, former marine biologist, and author of "The High Seas: Greed, Power and The Battle for the Unclaimed Ocean"

Resources:

Irish Independent: Olive Heffernan: Ocean conservation figures suggest a big success story, but the truth tells a sorry tale

The Wall Street Journal: Congress to Fund U.S. Deep-Sea Mining Project

Mongabay: Critics push for more transparency at RFMOs that govern high seas fishing

Physics.org: Measuring temperature of seafloor millions of years ago may show if ocean warming increases methane release