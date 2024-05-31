© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Humanizing the Palestinian experience as the assault on Gaza continues

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published May 31, 2024 at 9:29 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, Nathan Thrall discusses his Pulitzer Prize winning book, "A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy."

Thrall explores what he calls a bureaucracy of oppression through the story of a bus accident on the outskirts of East Jerusalem in which six Palestinian kindergarteners and a teacher burned to death. The book details how Israel’s occupation has shaped every aspect of the tragedy.

Guest:

Nathan Thrall, journalist, essayist, former director of the Arab-Israeli project at the International Crisis Group, and author of the Pulitzer Prize winning book, "A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy"

Resources:

MERIP:A Day as Ordinary as Any Other

HuffPost: Far-Right Israeli Minister Threatens To Turn West Bank ‘Into Ruins’ Amid More Violence

Visualizing Palestine: The story of Anata - Palestine, Today

Middle East Eye: Israel orders Unrwa to leave occupied East Jerusalem

The Guardian: Israeli journalist describes threats over reporting on spy chief and ICC

Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
