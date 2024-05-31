Humanizing the Palestinian experience as the assault on Gaza continues
On this edition of Your Call, Nathan Thrall discusses his Pulitzer Prize winning book, "A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy."
Thrall explores what he calls a bureaucracy of oppression through the story of a bus accident on the outskirts of East Jerusalem in which six Palestinian kindergarteners and a teacher burned to death. The book details how Israel’s occupation has shaped every aspect of the tragedy.
Guest:
Nathan Thrall, journalist, essayist, former director of the Arab-Israeli project at the International Crisis Group, and author of the Pulitzer Prize winning book, "A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy"
