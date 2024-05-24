Uncovering abuse & neglect in California's disability group homes

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss KALW reporter Chris Egusa's two-part documentary series, Without A Voice: Abuse and Neglect in California Disability Group Homes, which exposes the lack of accountability and enforcement of regulations at facilities that house people with developmental disabilities. The results can be dangerous or even deadly for some of the most vulnerable Californians.

The series recently received a Webby award and was a finalist for an award from IRE—Investigative Reporters and Editors.

Guest: Chris Egusa, KALW reporter

Resources:

USC Annenberg: Six reporting lessons I learned while investigating abuse in a California group home

Disability Voices United

NPR: Few Answers In Abuse Probes At Homes For Disabled

New York Times: Jobs Aplenty, but a Shortage of Care Keeps Many Women From Benefiting

Vox: The staggering, exhausting, invisible costs of caring for America’s elderly