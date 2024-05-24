On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss A Dangerous Assignment: Uncovering Corruption in Maduro’s Venezuela, a new PBS Frontline film documenting a team of investigative journalists as they follow the winding trail of Venezuelan state money.

It also tells the "inside story of Alex Saab, his capture and then release by the US in a controversial prisoner swap, and what has happened to the journalists who helped uncover the corruption scandal."

Guest:

Juan Ravell, director of A Dangerous Assignment: Uncovering Corruption in Maduro’s Venezuela

Resources:

Armando.info

Caracas Chronicles: The Film on Alex Saab that Maduro Really, Really Doesn’t Want You to Watch

Committee to Protect Journalists: Venezuelan prosecutor accuses investigative Armando.Info of corruption

New York Times: Venezuelan Leaders Implicated in Crimes Against Humanity by U.N. Investigators