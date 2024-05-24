© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

A Dangerous Assignment: Uncovering Corruption in Maduro’s Venezuela

By Ethan Elkind,
Andrew Stelzer
Published May 24, 2024 at 10:16 AM PDT
A still from the Frontline film; Roberto Deniz in the backseat of a car
PBS Frontline
A still from FRONTLINE and Armando.info's documentary "A Dangerous Assignment: Uncovering Corruption in Maduro's Venezuela."

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss A Dangerous Assignment: Uncovering Corruption in Maduro’s Venezuela, a new PBS Frontline film documenting a team of investigative journalists as they follow the winding trail of Venezuelan state money.

It also tells the "inside story of Alex Saab, his capture and then release by the US in a controversial prisoner swap, and what has happened to the journalists who helped uncover the corruption scandal."

Guest:

Juan Ravell, director of A Dangerous Assignment: Uncovering Corruption in Maduro’s Venezuela

Resources:

Armando.info

Caracas Chronicles: The Film on Alex Saab that Maduro Really, Really Doesn’t Want You to Watch

Committee to Protect Journalists: Venezuelan prosecutor accuses investigative Armando.Info of corruption

New York Times: Venezuelan Leaders Implicated in Crimes Against Humanity by U.N. Investigators

Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
Andrew Stelzer