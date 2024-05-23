UC Berkeley students make strides on transparency, divestment

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the student-led movement pushing the University of California, Berkeley to divest from firms that profit from Israel's occupation and military assault on Gaza.

The UC Berkeley Divest coalition wants the university to cut financial ties with several large companies, including Microsoft and Amazon.

Campus protestors reached an agreement with Chancellor Carol Christ earlier this month, who said she would initiate a review of some of the university's investments.

Guest:

Amr, student organizer with UC Berkeley Divest

Resources:

The San Francisco Chronicle: UC Berkeley protesters called for divestment. Here’s what their exact demands would look like

EdSource: UC has $32 billion in assets targeted by pro-Palestinian protesters, but no plans to divest

KGO: Over 5K UC alumni sign pledge 'No Donations Until Divest,' hoping to prevent deaths in Gaza

Los Angeles Times: Divestment from Israel roils universities. Would it work? Some are dubious

