Report back from doctor in Gaza as students continue ceasefire calls

On this edition of Your Call, we hear from a physician who has recently returned from an aid mission to Gaza and discuss how university leadership is responding to campus protests calling for an end to the US-backed Israeli assault.

The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 35,000. Israel is deploying more troops into Rafah as the International Court of Justice holds hearings on South Africa's petition that Israel withdraw military forces from the southern Gaza Strip.

Student protestors across the country continue their calls for a ceasefire and for their universities to divest from Israeli companies. The New York Times reports that more than 2,800 people have been arrested or detained in relation to these campus protests.

Guests:

Dr. Mohammed Khaleel, spine and back surgeon from Texas who recently returned from a medical mission to Gaza

Robin D. G. Kelley, Professor of American History at UCLA and contributing editor at Boston Review

Annelise Orleck, Professor of history at Dartmouth College

Resources:

New York Times: Where Protesters on U.S. Campuses Have Been Arrested or Detained

Boston Review: Letter to Columbia President Minouche Shafik

The Dartmouth: Conditions of Annelise Orleck’s bail ‘corrected’

Washington Post: ‘Bunker mentality’ at Columbia lit protest spark that spread nationwide

New York Times: A Chaotic Night at U.C.L.A. Raises Questions About Police Response

Guardian: Trinity College Dublin agrees to divest from Israeli firms after student protest

