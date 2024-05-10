Israel forces tens of thousands of Palestinians to flee Rafah

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid the looming full-scale invasion of Rafah.

This week, Israel took control of the Palestinian side of the border crossing with Egypt. The Israeli army's takeover of the Rafah border crossing has shut down the entry of aid into Gaza for the past three days, “completely crippling humanitarian operations” as famine spreads, according to the UN.

Almost 35,000 Palestinians have been killed and 78,514 have been wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

Guests:

Mouin Rabbani, co-editor of Jadaliyya and host of their Connections podcast, and contributing editor of the Middle East Report

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, HuffPost senior foreign affairs reporter, based in Washington, DC

Resources:

Jadaliyya: Quick Thoughts: Ongoing Post on the War on Gaza

HuffPost: Palestinians Ordered By Israel To Flee Rafah Have Nowhere Better To Go

The Intercept: 600,000 Palestinian Kids in Rafah Can't "Evacuate" Safely, UNICEF Official Says