How the media shapes the nationwide student protest movement

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of the protest encampments on college campuses across the US. Students are calling for an end to the US-backed Israeli assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, including almost 15,000 children.

Since April 18, police have arrested more than 2,800 people on 50 campuses, according to the AP.

Student journalists across the country have also been arrested or detained while covering the protests.

Pro-Israel agitators at UCLA and Northwestern assaulted student journalists, according to the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression at Dartmouth College. Police arrested two student reporters while they covered protests and FIRE’s Student Press Freedom Initiative has fielded many calls from student journalists at other institutions facing pressures related to their protest coverage.

Guests:

John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation and co-author of "It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism"

Will Bunch, national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer and author of "After the Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke the American Dream and Blew Up Our Politics―and How to Fix It"

Leon Orlov-Sullivan, editor-in-chief Campus Magazine

Resources:

The Nation: The House Antisemitism Bill Is an Amalgam of “Pointless Gestures and Posturing”

WIRED: Student Journalists Face Storm of Campus Protest Disinformation

