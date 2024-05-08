Still We Rise explores the 50+ year fight for Aboriginal land rights

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the legacy of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, the site of the longest continuous protest for Indigenous land rights in the world.

The Embassy was established in 1972 when four Aboriginal Australian activists — Michael Anderson, Billy Craigie, Tony Coorey and Bertie Williams — planted a beach umbrella on the lawn outside of Parliament House in Canberra, the seat of power for the federal government of Australia.

The Aboriginal Tent Embassy is at the center of Still We Rise, a documentary that explores the colonial forces that stripped Indigenous Australians of their land and the national movement that sprung up on the Parliament lawn.

The film will screen on May 19 at 3:30pm at the New Parkway Theater in Oakland as part of CAAMfest.

Guest:

John Harvey, filmmaker from Saibai in the Torres Strait Islands, and director of Still We Rise

Resources:

Refinery29: The Enduring Legacy of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy

Al Jazeera: Timeline: Indigenous Voice, treaty and truth in Australia

Independent: Has Australia missed its opportunity to move on from racist past?

NITV: Aboriginal tent embassy campaigns against 'tokenistic' Voice to Parliament

