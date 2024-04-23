On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Jenn M. Jackson discusses their new book, Black Women Taught Us: An Intimate History of Black Feminism, which documents the central role Black women have played in liberation movements, both in US history and their own life.

Jackson writes about the wisdom from Black women like Ida B. Wells, Audre Lorde, Fannie Lou Hamer, and Shirley Chisholm. They say Black women were the first ones to teach us how to fight racism and how to imagine a more just world for everyone.

Guest:

Jenn M. Jackson, professor of political science at Syracuse University, columnist for Teen Vogue, and author of Black Women Taught Us: An Intimate History of Black Feminism

Resources:

