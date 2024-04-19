FRONTLINE chronicles the search for Ukraine's missing children

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss Children of Ukraine, a new Frontline documentary that examines how thousands of Ukrainian children have been taken and held in Russian-controlled territory since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The documentary follows Ukrainian families searching for their missing children, organizations investigating the alleged abductions, and Ukrainian teenagers who escaped and say they were subjected to Russian propaganda.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it has taken an estimated 20,000 Ukrainian children into Russian-held territory or Russia itself.

Fewer than 400 of these children have returned home, according to Ukrainian authorities, and more than 19,000 remain held by Russia.

