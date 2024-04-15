Until the End of the World documentary investigates the fish farming industry

On the next Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll discuss Until the End of the World, a documentary following journalistic investigation into the fish farming industry across three continents.

The film exposes how communities in different regions are fighting against the expansion of fish farms, accused of polluting pristine waters, grabbing natural resources and even fostering hunger and food insecurity.

Aquaculture is the fastest growing food industry in the world, promising to be a sustainable solution to feed a growing global population that could reach 9.7 billion people in 2050.

Is the fish farming industry a viable, sustainable answer for food security?

Guest:

Francesco De Augustinis, award winning journalist and documentary filmmaker, and the founder of One Earth

Ana Blanco, executive director of the International Ocean Film Festival and co-director of Sequoias of the Sea

Resources:

International Ocean Film Festival

The Ferret: Greek island of Poros threatened by industrial fish farming, say locals

Pulitzer Center: How Senegalese Fish End Up in Factory