Dr. Peter Hotez on The Deadly Rise of Anti-Science

On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Peter Hotez will discuss his new book, "The Deadly Rise of Anti-Science: A Scientist's Warning." For the past two decades, Dr. Hotez has been the target of anti-vaccine activists who have gained strength and power through well-funded and highly aggressive organizations. Promoted by far-right extremists in the Republican Party and amplified by mostly conservative media, this movement has caused thousands of American deaths.

He writes, "I'm fearful for the future of our scientific institutions. We must restore the people's trust in science and scientists."

Dr. Peter Hotez, professor of pediatrics, molecular virology and microbiology, and founding dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, where he is also co-director of the Texas Children's Center for Vaccine Development, and author of "Preventing the Next Pandemic: Vaccine Diplomacy in a Time of Anti-Science" and "Vaccines Did Not Cause Rachel's Autism: My Journey as a Vaccine Scientist, Pediatrician, and Autism Dad"

