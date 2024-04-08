© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The fight against the illegal orca trade

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published April 8, 2024 at 9:42 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss Orca: Black & White Gold, a documentary the exposes the illegal trade in endangered wild orcas caught in Russia and sold to China, all fueled by US business practices.

Orca: Black & White Gold will be featured in this year's International Ocean Film Festival, which begins on April 12 in San Francisco. The films will be available online from April 15-22. The film screens this Saturday at 4pm at the Cowell Theater - Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture.

Guest:

Sarah Nörenberg, producer and director of Orca: Black & White Gold

Resources:

The Guardian: Death of ‘world’s loneliest orca’ sparks calls for change

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
