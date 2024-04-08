The fight against the illegal orca trade

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss Orca: Black & White Gold, a documentary the exposes the illegal trade in endangered wild orcas caught in Russia and sold to China, all fueled by US business practices.

Orca: Black & White Gold will be featured in this year's International Ocean Film Festival, which begins on April 12 in San Francisco. The films will be available online from April 15-22. The film screens this Saturday at 4pm at the Cowell Theater - Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture.

Guest:

Sarah Nörenberg, producer and director of Orca: Black & White Gold

Resources:

The Guardian: Death of ‘world’s loneliest orca’ sparks calls for change