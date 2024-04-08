© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Blue Carbon: Nature’s Hidden Power

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published April 8, 2024 at 9:42 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss Blue Carbon: Nature’s Hidden Power, a new documentary that explores the newly-discovered potential of oceans to absorb much more carbon from the atmosphere than even tropical rainforests.

This blue carbon, as scientists are now calling it, can be found in salt-marshes, sea-grasses and mangroves, and is becoming an attractive investment for big corporations looking to offset their emissions through carbon credit schemes.

Filmed in the USA, Senegal, Vietnam, France, Colombia and Brazil, the documentary urges us to take stock of nature’s true value by listening to and learning from the communities on the front lines of climate change.

Blue Carbon will be featured at this year's International Ocean Film Festival, which begins on April 12 in San Francisco. The films will be available online from April 15-22. Blue Carbon screens this Friday at 7 pm at the Cowell Theater - Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco.

Guest:

Sarah Macdonald, BAFTA-winning director and filmmaker, and producer of Blue Carbon: Nature’s Hidden Power

Resources:

NOAA: Understanding blue carbon

AP: A Dubai company’s staggering land deals in Africa raise fears about risks to Indigenous livelihoods

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
