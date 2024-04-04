What will it take to hold Boeing accountable & ensure flying is safe?

On this edition of Your Call, Boeing is once again in the spotlight as the reports of safety issues with the 737 MAX planes and institutional failures across the company stack up.

Last week, several top Boeing officials announced plans to step down, including CEO Dave Calhoun and Stanley Deal, the chief of the company's commercial airplane division. Boeing board chairman Larry Kellner will also not seek reelection, according to the New York Times. Yahoo News reports that most of Calhoun's stock and options vest and expire in the future. Based on the current stock price, Calhoun could rake in $19.2 million in payouts over 10 years from just two tranches of shares after he exits the company.

What's next for Boeing? What will it take to hold the company accountable and ensure flying is safe?

Guests:

Ed Pierson, former Boeing manager and executive director of the Foundation for Aviation Safety

Maureen Tkacik, investigations editor at the American Prospect and senior fellow at the American Economic Liberties Project

Resources:

The American Prospect: Suicide Mission: What Boeing did to all the guys who remember how to build a plane

New York Times: Boeing C.E.O. to Step Down in Major Reshuffle at Embattled Plane Maker

Vox: How Boeing put profits over planes

CBS: Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls for FAA review of Boeing's failure to disclose 737 Max flight deck features to pilots

Washington Post: Boeing’s troubles are spilling over to its airline customers

