The 21st annual International Ocean Film Festival kicks off in SF

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the 21st annual International Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco.

The three-day festival, which begins on April 12, features more than 30 films about how we can protect, restore, and celebrate the ocean for generations to come. We'll focus on Sequoias of the Sea and A Disappearing Forest, two short documentaries that explore the challenges facing kelp ecosystems in California and creative solutions to protect these underwater forests. The films will be available online from April 15-22.

Guests:

Ana Blanco, executive director of the International Ocean Film Festival and co-director of Sequoias of the Sea

Tyler Schiffman, award-winning international photographer and filmmaker, and director of A Disappearing Forest

Resources:

Cool Green Science: What It’s Like to Document California’s Disappearing Kelp Forests

NOAA: Pioneering Project to Restore Bull Kelp Forests in Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary in California

Mercury News: Sea otters helping hold up California’s kelp forest

