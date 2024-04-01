© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The 21st annual International Ocean Film Festival kicks off in SF

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published April 1, 2024 at 9:48 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the 21st annual International Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco.

The three-day festival, which begins on April 12, features more than 30 films about how we can protect, restore, and celebrate the ocean for generations to come. We'll focus on Sequoias of the Sea and A Disappearing Forest, two short documentaries that explore the challenges facing kelp ecosystems in California and creative solutions to protect these underwater forests. The films will be available online from April 15-22.

Guests:

Ana Blanco, executive director of the International Ocean Film Festival and co-director of Sequoias of the Sea

Tyler Schiffman, award-winning international photographer and filmmaker, and director of A Disappearing Forest

Resources:

Cool Green Science: What It’s Like to Document California’s Disappearing Kelp Forests

NOAA: Pioneering Project to Restore Bull Kelp Forests in Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary in California

Mercury News: Sea otters helping hold up California’s kelp forest

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
