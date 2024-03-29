© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Six former Mississippi cops sentenced for torturing two Black men

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 29, 2024 at 9:49 AM PDT
Michael Jenkins holds his neck as he attempts to answer questions from his attorney during a press conference near the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Jenkins' lawyer claims that Jenkins and Terrell Parker were assaulted by Rankin County sheriff deputies, which left him with serious injuries. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today
Michael Jenkins holds his neck as he attempts to answer questions from his attorney during a press conference near the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Jenkins' lawyer claims that Jenkins and Terrell Parker were assaulted by Rankin County sheriff deputies, which left him with serious injuries. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, award-winning investigative reporter Brian Howey discusses the case of six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who got sentences of 10 to 40 years for torturing and abusing Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker, two Black men, in Rankin County, Mississippi in January 2023.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said, "The depravity of the crimes committed by these defendants cannot be overstated, and they will now spend between 10 and 40 years in prison for their heinous attack on citizens they had sworn to protect."

Last year, Mississippi Today and The New York Times exposed a decades-long reign of terror by nearly two dozen Rankin County deputies.

More than 50 people say they witnessed or experienced torture and warrantless raids at the hands of deputies, most of whom have not been charged with a crime.

Guest:

Brian Howey, award-winning investigative reporter at the Mississippi Center of Investigative Reporting at Mississippi Today and local investigations fellow at the New York Times

Resources:

Mississippi Today: Goon Squad Hearings Reveal Culture of Violence in Mississippi Sheriff’s Office

AP: How 6 Mississippi officers tried to cover up their torture of 2 Black men

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar