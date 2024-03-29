Six former Mississippi cops sentenced for torturing two Black men

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, award-winning investigative reporter Brian Howey discusses the case of six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who got sentences of 10 to 40 years for torturing and abusing Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker, two Black men, in Rankin County, Mississippi in January 2023.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said, "The depravity of the crimes committed by these defendants cannot be overstated, and they will now spend between 10 and 40 years in prison for their heinous attack on citizens they had sworn to protect."

Last year, Mississippi Today and The New York Times exposed a decades-long reign of terror by nearly two dozen Rankin County deputies.

More than 50 people say they witnessed or experienced torture and warrantless raids at the hands of deputies, most of whom have not been charged with a crime.

Guest:

Brian Howey, award-winning investigative reporter at the Mississippi Center of Investigative Reporting at Mississippi Today and local investigations fellow at the New York Times

Resources:

Mississippi Today: Goon Squad Hearings Reveal Culture of Violence in Mississippi Sheriff’s Office

AP: How 6 Mississippi officers tried to cover up their torture of 2 Black men