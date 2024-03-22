© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Inside the mental health crisis facing Michigan’s Muslim youth

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 22, 2024 at 9:36 AM PDT
A strip mall in Dearborn blends Americana with the Middle East. Photo: Eli Cahan.

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, Eli Cahan discusses his investigation about how Islamophobia is driving a mental health crisis among Michigan’s Muslim youth.

Arab and Muslim Americans face significantly higher rates of mental illness, studies from major medical journals show – including suicide rates that are more than double those of other religious groups. In addition, data obtained by Capital & Main show that hundreds of community members have overdosed on opioids in recent years, and overdose death rates among young people there are up to four times the national average.

Guest:

Eli Cahan, pediatrician at UCSF, investigative reporter, and Impact Fund fellow at USC Annenberg’s Center for Health Reporting

Resources:

Capital & Main: How Islamophobia Is Driving a Mental Health Crisis Among Michigan’s Muslim Youth

Slate: How Did That Horribly Racist Wall Street Journal Op-Ed on Arab Americans Even Happen?

Time: The Devastating Mental Health Effects of Islamophobia

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
