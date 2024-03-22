Appeals court blocks Texas' SB4 deportation law

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we discuss Texas' SB 4 immigration law, which gives police the power to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border.

SB 4 seeks to make illegally crossing the border a Class B misdemeanor, carrying a punishment of up to six months in jail. Repeat offenders could face a second-degree felony with a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

The law also requires state judges to order migrants returned to Mexico if they are convicted. Local law enforcement would be responsible for transporting migrants to the border. A judge could drop the charges if a migrant agrees to return to Mexico voluntarily.

Guest:

Uriel García, immigration reporter at the Texas Tribune

