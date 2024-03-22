© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Appeals court blocks Texas' SB4 deportation law

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 22, 2024 at 9:36 AM PDT
The iron wall in the Arizona border town of Nogales
Rawpixel.Com / Carol M Highsmith
The iron wall in the Arizona border town of Nogales

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we discuss Texas' SB 4 immigration law, which gives police the power to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border.

SB 4 seeks to make illegally crossing the border a Class B misdemeanor, carrying a punishment of up to six months in jail. Repeat offenders could face a second-degree felony with a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

The law also requires state judges to order migrants returned to Mexico if they are convicted. Local law enforcement would be responsible for transporting migrants to the border. A judge could drop the charges if a migrant agrees to return to Mexico voluntarily.

Guest:

Uriel García, immigration reporter at the Texas Tribune

Resources:

The Texas Tribune: Texas’ new immigration law is blocked again

The Texas Tribune: Leader of anti-immigration group Texans for Strong Borders also runs anonymous, hate-filled social media accounts

The New Republic: Texas Just Passed One of the Country’s Most Racist Immigration Laws

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
