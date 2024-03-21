Palestinian poet recounts journey out of Gaza, detainment by IDF

On this edition of Your Call, award-winning Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha recounts his journey out of Gaza and into Egypt as he worked to keep his family together and alive.

Mosab writes that when he and his wife Maram talked about leaving Gaza, "we understand that the decision is not only about us. It is about our three children. In Gaza, a child is not really a child. Our eight-year-old son, Yazzan, has been talking about fetching his toys from the ruins of our house. He should be learning how to draw, how to play soccer, how to take a family photo. Instead, he is learning how to hide when bombs fall."

During the journey, Mosab Abu Toha was detained at a checkpoint by Israeli military forces and separated from his family. He says he was blindfolded, handcuffed, and beaten. He was later released due to an international outcry, and able to rejoin his wife and three children in the southern city of Deir al-Balah.

Today, we hear what's next for Mosab Abu Toha and what he's heard from his loved ones still in Gaza.

Guest:

Mosab Abu Toha, Palestinian poet, essayist, author of Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear: Poems from Gaza, and founder of the Edward Said Library in Gaza

