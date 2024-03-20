On this edition of Your Call, Malcolm Harris discusses his book, Palo Alto: A History of California, Capitalism, and The World.

Harris's exhaustive work explores California's role in the development of modern capitalism and how its influence has shaped the world.

Harris traces the source of Silicon Valley's wealth to a genocidal project against the Ohlone people, which was led by white settler-colonists and backed by the federal government in the mid-19th century.

After 150 years, Harris says it's time for settlers to upend California’s capitalist system and return land in Palo Alto to the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe.

Guest:

Malcolm Harris, freelance writer, and author of Palo Alto: A History of California, Capitalism, and The World and Kids These Days: Human Capital and the Making of Millennials

Resources:

