The US government's campaign against the anti-pipeline movement

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss the US government’s decade-long campaign against the anti-pipeline movement.

Newly released documents obtained by Grist found that the FBI monitored anti-Keystone protesters much earlier than previously known. Young Native activists were among its first targets.

Legal documents show that up to 10 informants managed by the FBI were embedded in anti-pipeline resistance camps near the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation at the height of mass protests against the Dakota Access pipeline in 2016.

Guests:

Adam Federman, reporting fellow with Type Investigations, and author of Fasting and Feasting: The Life of Visionary Food Writer Patience Gray

Alleen Brown, independent investigative reporter and editor of Drilled

Resources:

Type Investigations and Grist: How the U.S. Government Began Its Decade-Long Campaign Against the Anti-Pipeline Movement

Grist: FBI sent several informants to Standing Rock protests, court documents show