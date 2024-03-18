© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

The US government's campaign against the anti-pipeline movement

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 18, 2024 at 9:53 AM PDT
Protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline and Keystone XL Pipeline hold a sit-in in the street next to the San Francisco Federal Building.
Pax Ahimsa Gethen
/
Wikimedia
Protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline and Keystone XL Pipeline hold a sit-in in the street next to the San Francisco Federal Building.

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss the US government’s decade-long campaign against the anti-pipeline movement.

Newly released documents obtained by Grist found that the FBI monitored anti-Keystone protesters much earlier than previously known. Young Native activists were among its first targets.

Legal documents show that up to 10 informants managed by the FBI were embedded in anti-pipeline resistance camps near the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation at the height of mass protests against the Dakota Access pipeline in 2016. 

Guests:

Adam Federman, reporting fellow with Type Investigations, and author of Fasting and Feasting: The Life of Visionary Food Writer Patience Gray

Alleen Brown, independent investigative reporter and editor of Drilled

Resources:

Type Investigations and Grist: How the U.S. Government Began Its Decade-Long Campaign Against the Anti-Pipeline Movement

Grist: FBI sent several informants to Standing Rock protests, court documents show

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar