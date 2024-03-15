Inside the West Bank's surging settler violence

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, award-winning investigative journalist Shane Bauer discusses his new New Yorker article, The Israeli Settlers Attacking Their Palestinian Neighbors.

The UN has recorded 573 attacks by settlers in the West Bank since Oct 7th, with Israeli forces accompanying them half the time. At least nine people have been killed by settlers, and 382 have been killed by Israeli forces.

Today, there are roughly half a million settlers in the West Bank, one for every six Palestinians. The Palestinian Authority, which nominally governs the territory, controls security—often with Israeli assistance—only in the urban centers. In the remaining 82 percent of the territory, Israel is in charge.

Guest:

Shane Bauer, award-winning investigative journalist

Resources:

The New Yorker: The Israeli Settlers Attacking Their Palestinian Neighbors

The Washington Post: Biden administration imposes first sanctions on West Bank settler outposts

