© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Children question & challenge censorship in The ABCs of Book Banning

By Rose Aguilar
Published March 12, 2024 at 9:37 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the Oscar nominated documentary short, The ABCs of Book Banning.

Over 2,000 books have been removed from school districts across the country. These books have been labeled restricted, challenged, banned and are generally not available to millions of students in up to 37 states.

Banned books include Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation by Ari Folman, The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison, Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders, and The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood.

The voices of those who support book banning have been heard. This film features the voices of those who have not been heard…children.

Guest:

Trish Adlesic, co-director and producer of The ABCs of Book Banning

Resources:

The Hollywood Reporter: ‘The ABCs of Book Banning’ Depicts the Fiery Subject From a Child’s “Insightful” Eye

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar