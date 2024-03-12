Children question & challenge censorship in The ABCs of Book Banning

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the Oscar nominated documentary short, The ABCs of Book Banning.

Over 2,000 books have been removed from school districts across the country. These books have been labeled restricted, challenged, banned and are generally not available to millions of students in up to 37 states.

Banned books include Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation by Ari Folman, The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison, Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders, and The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood.

The voices of those who support book banning have been heard. This film features the voices of those who have not been heard…children.

Guest:

Trish Adlesic, co-director and producer of The ABCs of Book Banning

Resources:

The Hollywood Reporter: ‘The ABCs of Book Banning’ Depicts the Fiery Subject From a Child’s “Insightful” Eye