© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

How the meat industry uses disinformation to shape public opinion

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 11, 2024 at 9:50 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss a new report by The Freedom Food Alliance called The Disinformation Report: Harvesting Denial, Distractions & Deception.

It details how the meat and dairy industries use misinformation and disinformation to shape public opinion, influence policies, downplay the environmental impacts of the animal agriculture industry, and discredit plant-based diets.

Livestock accounts for more than 14 percent of all global emissions, with meat making up nearly 60 percent of all greenhouse gases from food production.

Guests:

Nicholas Carter, lead author of the report, ecologist, director of environmental science for the Game Changers Institute, and co-founder of PlantBasedData.org, and data scientist at Plant Based News

Kenny Torrella, staff writer for Vox covering animal welfare and the future of meat

Resources:

DeSmog: Meat Industry Using ‘Misinformation’ to Block Dietary Change, Report Finds

Vox: 9 charts that show US factory farming is even bigger than you realize

Vox: Why New York is suing the world’s biggest meat company

Sentient Media: 93 Percent of Climate News Never Mentions Meat

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar