How the meat industry uses disinformation to shape public opinion
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss a new report by The Freedom Food Alliance called The Disinformation Report: Harvesting Denial, Distractions & Deception.
It details how the meat and dairy industries use misinformation and disinformation to shape public opinion, influence policies, downplay the environmental impacts of the animal agriculture industry, and discredit plant-based diets.
Livestock accounts for more than 14 percent of all global emissions, with meat making up nearly 60 percent of all greenhouse gases from food production.
Guests:
Nicholas Carter, lead author of the report, ecologist, director of environmental science for the Game Changers Institute, and co-founder of PlantBasedData.org, and data scientist at Plant Based News
Kenny Torrella, staff writer for Vox covering animal welfare and the future of meat
Resources:
DeSmog: Meat Industry Using ‘Misinformation’ to Block Dietary Change, Report Finds
Vox: 9 charts that show US factory farming is even bigger than you realize
Vox: Why New York is suing the world’s biggest meat company
Sentient Media: 93 Percent of Climate News Never Mentions Meat