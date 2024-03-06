Election: Schiff and Garvey to face off in Nov, Prop 1 has narrow lead

On this edition of Your Call, we break down the early results of California's primary election.

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey secured the top two spots in the Senate race and will face off in November. Schiff spent more than $12M on commercials propping up Garvey, according to the Wall Street Journal. Reps Katie Porter and Barbara Lee came in a distant third and fourth.

As of Wednesday morning, Proposition 1, which would authorize $6B in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities for those with mental health and substance abuse challenges, and provide housing for homeless people, is slightly favored to pass, but still too close to call.

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed and her allies are celebrating with the passage of Propositions E and F. Proposition E will allow the San Francisco Police Department to engage in more high-speed chases and permit drone use in pursuits, and Proposition F will require people who receive cash benefits to undergo drug screening. If they are found to be using illegal drugs, they would be mandated to undergo drug treatment if they want to keep their benefits and/or housing, according to Mission Local.

Guests:

Joe Rivano Barros, senior editor at Mission Local

Darwin BondGraham, news editor at The Oaklandside

David Dayen, executive editor at The American Prospect

Resources:

Mission Local: Election 2024: Results are in—see votes from across San Francisco

Mission Local: More than $11M is going toward San Francisco’s March 5 election

Oaklandside: Oakland and Alameda County primary election results

Berkeleyside: 2024 primary election results in Berkeley and Alameda County

The American Prospect: The Intra-Democratic Battles Kick Off in California

New York Intelligencer: Schiff’s Strategy Worked: He Will Face Garvey in California Senate Election