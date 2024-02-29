What questions do you have for US Senate hopeful Rep Adam Schiff?

On this edition of Your Call, we'll speak with US Senate hopeful Congressman Adam Schiff.

Rep. Adam Schiff, who has served in Congress since 2001, is nationally known for chairing the House Intelligence Committee during the impeachment hearing of Donald Trump and his work on the January 6 committee. Unlike his opponents Reps. Barbara Lee and Katie Porter, Schiff opposes a ceasefire in Gaza, where the death toll just surpassed 30,000. If elected Senator, he says he'll work to codify abortion rights, end the electoral college, eliminate the filibuster, and expand the Supreme Court.

The top two vote getters on March 6 will be on the November ballot. What questions do you have for Congressman Adam Schiff? Give us a call at 866.798.8255 or email yourcall@kalw.org.

Guests:

Rep. Adam Schiff, representing California's 30th congressional district and candidate for US Senate

Benjamin Oreskes, state and national politics reporter for the Los Angeles Times

