Katie Porter's voting record & plans if she becomes CA's next Senator

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss US Senate candidate Katie Porter's voting record and her plan to address California's affordable housing crisis.

With less than a week until California's primary on March 5, polling data shows that Porter is neck-and-neck with Republican candidate Steve Garvey for the second and last spot on November's ballot.

What questions do you have about Representative Katie Porter's platform? Give us a call at 866.798.8255 or email yourcall@kalw.org.

Guest:

Shira Stein, Washington correspondent for the San Francisco Chronicle

Resources:

San Francisco Chronicle: Here’s what’s in Katie Porter’s plan to address the housing crisis — and what experts say about it

San Francisco Chronicle: California’s Senate candidates mostly vote the same — except on these key issues

CalMatters: What would Katie Porter do as California’s U.S. senator?

Gizmodo: YouTube Mysteriously Restores Crypto Billionaires’ Attack Ad Against Katie Porter

