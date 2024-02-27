© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What questions do you have for US Senate hopeful Rep Barbara Lee?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 27, 2024
On this edition of Your Call, we speak with US Senate candidate Barbara Lee, who has represented California's 12th District in the House since 1998.

Her platform calls for universal free childcare, cutting the military budget, Medicare for All, and federal cash assistance to low-income renters. She has also called for a permanent, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

What questions do you have for Representative Barbara Lee? Give us a call at 866.798.8255 or email yourcall@kalw.org.

Guest:

Representative Barbara Lee, representing California's 12th District and candidate for the US Senate

Resources:

Los Angeles Times: From working with Black Panthers to calling for cease-fire, Barbara Lee stands by her beliefs

The New Yorker: Barbara Lee’s Antiwar Campaign for the Senate

CalMatters: What would Barbara Lee do as California’s U.S. senator?

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
