What questions do you have for US Senate hopeful Rep Barbara Lee?

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with US Senate candidate Barbara Lee, who has represented California's 12th District in the House since 1998.

Her platform calls for universal free childcare, cutting the military budget, Medicare for All, and federal cash assistance to low-income renters. She has also called for a permanent, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

Guest:

Representative Barbara Lee, representing California's 12th District and candidate for the US Senate

Resources:

Los Angeles Times: From working with Black Panthers to calling for cease-fire, Barbara Lee stands by her beliefs

The New Yorker: Barbara Lee’s Antiwar Campaign for the Senate

CalMatters: What would Barbara Lee do as California’s U.S. senator?

