Beaverland explores the fur trade, violence & Indigenous history

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, award-winning author Leila Phillip is back for part two of our discussion about her latest book, Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America.

Beginning with the early trans-Atlantic trade in North America, Philip explores the profound ways in which one odd creature has shaped our history, culture, and environment. We'll discuss Indigenous history and resistance, and the connections between the fur trade, violence against Indigenous people, and genocide.

When Philip did her research in New England, none of the town histories she visited included much information about its Indigenous inhabitants. Most of what she found concerned the various transactions that transferred ownership of Indigenous land to colonists.

Guest:

Leila Philip, professor of English at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, and author of Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America

Resources:

Leila Philip will be in conversation with Rosanna Xia at Book Passage in Corte Madera on Saturday, March 2, at 1pm

