Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of Israel's assault on Gaza and the worsening humanitarian crisis there.

A new report by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the Health in Humanitarian Crises Center, and the John Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health, says a continued Israeli assault on Gaza could kill more than 80,000 people in the next six months.

According to Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, internally displaced Palestinians are facing acute shortages of food, water, shelter and medicine, while communicable diseases are rising sharply.

The majority of Gaza’s displaced population – more than 1.3 million people including more than 610,000 children – are trapped in an area less than a fifth of the enclave’s total land mass with nowhere left to flee as Israeli attacks on Rafah intensify.

Guest:

Samer Badawi, journalist and contributor to +972

Resources:

+972: Laying the groundwork for Gaza’s permanent exodus

+972: Rugs, cosmetics, motorbikes: Israeli soldiers are looting Gaza homes en masse

The Committee to Protect Journalists: Israel-Gaza war brings 2023 journalist killings to devastating high

The Washington Post: Gaza aid delivery hampered by Israeli attacks on police, rising chaos

