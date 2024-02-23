© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 23, 2024 at 9:38 AM PST
Palestinians inspect the ruins of Watan Tower destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza city, on October 8, 2023. Fighting between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas raged on October 8, with hundreds killed on both sides after a surprise attack on Israel prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn they were "embarking on a long and difficult war". Photo by Naaman Omar\ apaimages
Naaman Omar \ apaimages
/
Wikimedia

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of Israel's assault on Gaza and the worsening humanitarian crisis there.

A new report by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the Health in Humanitarian Crises Center, and the John Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health, says a continued Israeli assault on Gaza could kill more than 80,000 people in the next six months.

According to Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, internally displaced Palestinians are facing acute shortages of food, water, shelter and medicine, while communicable diseases are rising sharply.

The majority of Gaza’s displaced population – more than 1.3 million people including more than 610,000 children – are trapped in an area less than a fifth of the enclave’s total land mass with nowhere left to flee as Israeli attacks on Rafah intensify.

Guest:

Samer Badawi, journalist and contributor to +972

Resources:

+972: Laying the groundwork for Gaza’s permanent exodus

+972: Rugs, cosmetics, motorbikes: Israeli soldiers are looting Gaza homes en masse

The Committee to Protect Journalists: Israel-Gaza war brings 2023 journalist killings to devastating high

The Washington Post: Gaza aid delivery hampered by Israeli attacks on police, rising chaos

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
