Your Call

How land-grant universities are profiting off Indigenous land

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 20, 2024 at 9:11 AM PST
Marty Two Bulls Jr. / Grist
Marty Two Bulls Jr. / Grist

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Misplaced Trust, an 18-month long Grist investigation that reveals how stolen Indigenous land given to universities is often used for fossil fuel production or mining. Some universities are making billions off of these practices.

In 1862, as the United States grew westward in the 19th and 20th centuries, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Morrill Act, which allowed the federal government to take land from Indigenous peoples and give it to states for the creation of public colleges known as land-grant universities.

Nearly a quarter of university trust lands are designated for either fossil fuel production or the mining of minerals, like coal and iron-rich taconite. 

According to Grist, in 2022 alone, the trust lands generated approximately $2.2 billion in revenue for their schools — and between 2018 and 2022, more than $6.7 billion. Indigenous nations were paid approximately $4.3 million in 2023 dollars for these lands. In many cases, however, nothing was paid at all.

Guest:

Tristan Ahtone, member of the Kiowa Tribe, award winning journalist and editor-at-large at Grist

Resources:

Grist: Misplaced Trust: Stolen Indigenous land is the foundation of the land-grant university system. Climate change is its legacy.

Grist: Campus divestment activists eye fossil fuel profits on stolen land

Cross Cut: Washington State University earns $15M a year on stolen land

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
