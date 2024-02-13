© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call
The big money flooding San Francisco politics & the March 5 election

By Rose Aguilar
Published February 13, 2024 at 9:57 AM PST
Sandra Halladey

On this edition of Your Call, we begin a series of shows about the March 5th election by discussing what’s on the ballot in San Francisco.

Voters will decide on issues related to police, affordable housing, drug screening and more.

48 Hills founder Tim Redmond says it’s hard to keep track of the dizzying array of billionaire-funded organizations that are sending money back and forth to each other. Mission Local's Joe Rivas Barros reports on a tsunami of political spending unlike anything San Francisco has seen before. We'll do our best to follow the money.

Guests:

Tim Redmond, founder of 48 Hills, former executive editor of the San Francisco Bay Guardian, and political and investigative reporting instructor at the University of San Francisco

Joe Rivano Barros, senior editor at Mission Local

Resources:

The deadline to register to vote is February 20
Check online. Voterstatus.sos.ca.gov
Text “VOTE” to GOVOTE (468-8683)
Call the Secretary of State’s hotline at (800) 345-VOTE

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
