The big money flooding San Francisco politics & the March 5 election

On this edition of Your Call, we begin a series of shows about the March 5th election by discussing what’s on the ballot in San Francisco.

Voters will decide on issues related to police, affordable housing, drug screening and more.

48 Hills founder Tim Redmond says it’s hard to keep track of the dizzying array of billionaire-funded organizations that are sending money back and forth to each other. Mission Local's Joe Rivas Barros reports on a tsunami of political spending unlike anything San Francisco has seen before. We'll do our best to follow the money.

Guests:

Tim Redmond, founder of 48 Hills, former executive editor of the San Francisco Bay Guardian, and political and investigative reporting instructor at the University of San Francisco

Joe Rivano Barros, senior editor at Mission Local

Resources:

The deadline to register to vote is February 20

Check online. Voterstatus.sos.ca.gov

Text “VOTE” to GOVOTE (468-8683)

Call the Secretary of State’s hotline at (800) 345-VOTE