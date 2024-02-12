© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

The fight for life in a Louisiana fossil fuel sacrifice zone

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 12, 2024 at 9:39 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss a new report by Human Rights Watch about Louisiana's Cancer Alley.

"We’re Dying Here": The Fight for Life in a Louisiana Fossil Fuel Sacrifice Zone documents how residents of Cancer Alley suffer the effects of extreme pollution from the fossil fuel and petrochemical industry, facing elevated rates and risks of maternal, reproductive, and newborn health harms, cancer, and respiratory ailments.

The report says state and federal authorities have failed to properly regulate the industry, and they have not made information about risks to human health readily available. To uphold their human rights obligations, all governments should rapidly phase out fossil fuels.

Guests:

Antonia Juhasz, award-winning investigative journalist and senior researcher on fossil fuels at Human Rights Watch

Shamell Lavigne, activist with environmental justice organization Rise St. James

Kaitlyn Joshua, Louisiana Gulf Coast Campaigner at Earthworks

Resources:

The Guardian: Babies born in Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’ weigh less at birth, more likely to be preterm – report

Grist: A Louisiana court just revived plans for the country’s biggest plastics plant

KFF Health News: Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar