Your Call

What explains President Biden’s shift to the right on immigration?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 9, 2024 at 8:19 AM PST
DOD

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss President Biden's shift to the right on immigration.

Mother Jones reporter Isabela Dias writes: In 2020, Joe Biden campaigned on the idea that Trump-era immigration policies amounted to "a moral failure and a national shame." Now, he is backing a border deal that is so aligned with conservative goals that it causes glee from Senator John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota who gushed: “[W]e would never get [these measures] in a Republican Senate, even with a Republican president.”

Earlier this week, Senate Republicans voted down the bipartisan $118 billion immigration and foreign aid bill. Immigration advocates call the bill's concessions unconscionable. What explains this and what does this mean for immigrants?

Guest:

Isabela Dias, reporter at Mother Jones covering politics and immigration

Resources:

Mother Jones: Is This the End of Biden’s “Moral Leadership” on Immigration?

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
