What explains President Biden’s shift to the right on immigration?

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss President Biden's shift to the right on immigration.

Mother Jones reporter Isabela Dias writes: In 2020, Joe Biden campaigned on the idea that Trump-era immigration policies amounted to "a moral failure and a national shame." Now, he is backing a border deal that is so aligned with conservative goals that it causes glee from Senator John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota who gushed: “[W]e would never get [these measures] in a Republican Senate, even with a Republican president.”

Earlier this week, Senate Republicans voted down the bipartisan $118 billion immigration and foreign aid bill. Immigration advocates call the bill's concessions unconscionable. What explains this and what does this mean for immigrants?

Guest:

Isabela Dias, reporter at Mother Jones covering politics and immigration

Resources:

Mother Jones: Is This the End of Biden’s “Moral Leadership” on Immigration?