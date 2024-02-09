Frontline documentary examines Trump's criminal cases
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss Democracy on Trial, a new Frontline documentary that examines the criminal cases against Donald Trump stemming from his 2020 election loss, the January 6 committee’s investigation, and Rudy Giuliani's and Trump's lies about election workers, which resulted in death threats.
Michael Kirk, award winning documentary filmmaker and director/writer of the new Frontline documentary, Democracy on Trial
