Your Call

Frontline documentary examines Trump's criminal cases

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 9, 2024 at 8:10 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss Democracy on Trial, a new Frontline documentary that examines the criminal cases against Donald Trump stemming from his 2020 election loss, the January 6 committee’s investigation, and Rudy Giuliani's and Trump's lies about election workers, which resulted in death threats.

Guest:

Michael Kirk, award winning documentary filmmaker and director/writer of the new Frontline documentary, Democracy on Trial

Resources:

PBS Frontline: The Interviews

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
