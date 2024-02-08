Six months later, Lahaina wildfire survivors don't have stable housing

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the recovery efforts taking place in Lahaina, Maui.

Six months after the devastating fires that destroyed Lahaina, many survivors are still struggling to find stable housing.

The grassroots organization Lahaina Strong is leading calls to transition short-term Airbnb properties into long-term housing for Maui residents and pause tourism to give people time to grieve.

As the recovery moves ahead, will Hawaiʻi lawmakers put people over profits?

Guests:

Jordan Ruidas, founder of Lahaina Strong

Elena Bryant, senior associate attorney with Earthjustice

