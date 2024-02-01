Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America

On this edition of Your Call, Michael Harriot discusses his new book, Black A-F History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America.

Harriot removes the white sugar-coating of US history and puts the experiences and perspectives of Black Americans squarely at the center.

The book illustrates the importance of challenging white narratives and centering Black stories, especially as Republicans continue to strip Black history from school curricula and ban Black authors from school shelves.

Guest:

Michael Harriot, author of Black A-F History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America and columnist for The Guardian and theGrio.com

