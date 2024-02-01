© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call
Your Call

Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America

By Rose Aguilar
Published February 1, 2024 at 8:30 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, Michael Harriot discusses his new book, Black A-F History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America.

Harriot removes the white sugar-coating of US history and puts the experiences and perspectives of Black Americans squarely at the center.

The book illustrates the importance of challenging white narratives and centering Black stories, especially as Republicans continue to strip Black history from school curricula and ban Black authors from school shelves.

Guest:

Michael Harriot, author of Black A-F History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America and columnist for The Guardian and theGrio.com

Resources:

TheGrio: The whitelash against diversity, equity and inclusion, explained

The Guardian: Removing Black lawmakers is voter suppression – and the US has done it for centuries

The Tennessean: Tennessee bill lets residents petition for book bans over 'community standards'

SF Gate: San Francisco Giants owner donates $5,000 to help stop critical race theory in schools

Axios: Anti-DEI bills targeting colleges have surged since 2021

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
