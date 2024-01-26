© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

What explains the crisis of chronic absenteeism in US schools?

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published January 26, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST
Lecture room or School empty classroom with Student taking exams, writing examination for studying lessons in high school thailand, interior of secondary education, whiteboard. educational concept
smolaw11/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Lecture room or School empty classroom with Student taking exams, writing examination for studying lessons in high school thailand, interior of secondary education, whiteboard. educational concept

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a ProPublica investigation about chronic absenteeism in schools, which has nearly doubled since the pandemic.

Reporter Alec MacGillis writes, "With state and federal governments largely abdicating any role in getting kids back into classrooms, some schools have turned to private companies for a reimagined version of the truant officer."

More than 14 million kids are chronically absent, according to education advocacy nonprofit Attendance Works. That means they’ve missed at least 10 percent of their school year – approximately 18 days. One of the main reasons this is happening is due to poverty.

Guests:

Alec MacGillis, award winning reporter for ProPublica

Resources:

ProPublica: Skipping School: America’s Hidden Education Crisis

The Washington Post: White House urges schools to address absenteeism amid troubling data

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan