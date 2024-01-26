What explains the crisis of chronic absenteeism in US schools?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a ProPublica investigation about chronic absenteeism in schools, which has nearly doubled since the pandemic.

Reporter Alec MacGillis writes, "With state and federal governments largely abdicating any role in getting kids back into classrooms, some schools have turned to private companies for a reimagined version of the truant officer."

More than 14 million kids are chronically absent, according to education advocacy nonprofit Attendance Works. That means they’ve missed at least 10 percent of their school year – approximately 18 days. One of the main reasons this is happening is due to poverty.

Guests:

Alec MacGillis, award winning reporter for ProPublica

Resources:

ProPublica: Skipping School: America’s Hidden Education Crisis

The Washington Post: White House urges schools to address absenteeism amid troubling data